Gabri Veiga struggling with start to life in Saudi Arabia

Former Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga was one of the stories of the summer after turning down interest from Napoli and Manchester City to head to Saudi Arabia. Things have not started off well at Al Ahli.

His side are performing below expectations in 5th place, and Veiga is too. Last season he exploded onto the scene with Celta Vigo, with 11 goals and 4 assists, essentially keeping the Galicians in La Liga.

Since his €40m move to the Middle East, things have gone less well, with just one goal and one assist in nine games. Most recently they went out of the King’s Cup, following a 2-1 defeat to Abha, who do not have similar resources. Veiga was the first to be withdrawn.

Veiga continues to be called up to the under-21 Spain side by Santi Denia, as does Aymeric Laporte for the senior side. Meanwhile his former manager Carlos Carvalhal recently claimed he was the closest thing Spain had to Jude Bellingham, but he will have a long road to travel before he lives up to that comparison.