Copa del Rey round-up: Alaves hit 10 as Villarreal, Valencia also progress to next round

Four more La Liga sides were in action on Thursday as the latest round of the Copa del Rey came to a close. Valencia, Villarreal, Alaves and Granada were all in action against lower league opposition.

Logrones 0-2 Valencia

Valencia secure their place in the next round of the competition with victory over Logrones, although it was far from straight-forward for Ruben Baraja’s side. They took the lead at the end of the first half courtesy of Pablo Gozalbez, and had to wait until the 88th minute to secure victory, with Diego Lopez scoring Los Che’s second.

Chiclana 0-5 Villarreal

It was much more comfortable for Villarreal, who smashed five past Chiclana. Manu Trigueros was the standout performer for Pacheta’s men, as he scored a hat-trick. Jorge Pascual and Alex Baena also got on the scoresheet.

Deportivo Murcia 0-10 Alaves

Alaves would better Villarreal’s total by hitting 10 past Deportivo Murcia in their clash. Abderrahman Rebbach (x2), Ruben Duarte, Xeber Alkain (x2), Ianis Hagi (x2) and Jon Karrikaburu (x3) got the goals for the Basque side.

Arosa 0-3 Granada

Granada picked up a comfortable victory of their own by defeated Arosa 3-0, with goals coming from Jose Callejon, Shon Weissman and Famara Diedhiou. However, the Andalusians could be thrown out of the Copa del Rey after allegations of fielding an ineligible player during the match.