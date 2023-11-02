Barcelona will travel to United States to take on Mexican side in December friendly

Barcelona’s financial struggles over the last few years have been well-documented, and the club is exploring several avenues in its efforts to raise funds. Once of those will involve a mid-season friendly in the United States, where they spend a few weeks every pre-season.

As Gerard Romero has reported, the details are being finalised for Barcelona to travel to Dallas to take on Mexican side Club America. The expectation is that the match will be played on the 21st of December, which is just after La Liga stops for its two-week winter break.

📋PARTIDO AMISTOSO FCB NAVIDAD Como contó @QueThiJugues hace unos días. El Barça trabaja con la intención del 21 de diciembre poder jugar en DALLAS contra el Club América de México Se están ultimando los detalles, para cuadrar calendario de la liga y poder viajar… pic.twitter.com/gyXfCEa2N1 — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) November 2, 2023

As mentioned, details still need to be worked out before everything is finalised, and it should be noted that Barcelona are projected to take on Almeria on the 20th of December, a day prior to this reported Club American friendly.

Most likely, discussions will need to take place with La Liga in order to arrange a suitable date for the match at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. However, it shouldn’t be too complicated, and Barcelona should get their mid-season US trip sorted soon.