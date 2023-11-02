Barcelona

Barcelona will travel to United States to take on Mexican side in December friendly

Barcelona’s financial struggles over the last few years have been well-documented, and the club is exploring several avenues in its efforts to raise funds. Once of those will involve a mid-season friendly in the United States, where they spend a few weeks every pre-season.

As Gerard Romero has reported, the details are being finalised for Barcelona to travel to Dallas to take on Mexican side Club America. The expectation is that the match will be played on the 21st of December, which is just after La Liga stops for its two-week winter break.

As mentioned, details still need to be worked out before everything is finalised, and it should be noted that Barcelona are projected to take on Almeria on the 20th of December, a day prior to this reported Club American friendly.

Most likely, discussions will need to take place with La Liga in order to arrange a suitable date for the match at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. However, it shouldn’t be too complicated, and Barcelona should get their mid-season US trip sorted soon.

