Barcelona to miss out on 18-year-old starlet as Arsenal close in on January move

Belgian midfield starlet Arthur Vermeeren was revealed as one of shortlisted options for Barcelona last year, as they look for a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets. However it appears as if they will miss out on the promising teenager.

As per Sport, Arsenal are closing in on a move for Vermeeren, and could even tie up the deal this January. The fee for Vermeeren would be around €15m, and with Barcelona unable to commit to much spending this January, they are all but out of the running for the 18-year-old. Arsenal are convinced he would adapt without issues to the Premier League.

Earning a place in the starting line-up last season for the title-winning Royal Antwerp side in Belgium, Vermeeren has impressed with his composure on the ball and his excellent ball-winning abilities. In particular, his statistical data stood out to scouts as some of the most efficient in Europe for his age.

This is yet further evidence that Barcelona either must move for the talents they identify before their competitors get the chance, or get the player’s commitment and work out a deal later, with their financial situation still tricky. The Catalan daily go on to mention Gabriel Moscardo as a potential alternative, but with Chelsea already showing heavy interest, that too looks a difficult task for the Blaugrana.