Barcelona struggling to find fans who racially abused Vinicius Junior

Barcelona are yet to find the fans that racially abused Vinicius Junior during El Clasico on Saturday, as they look to help the police build a legal case against the people in question.

After the match, Barcelona announced they were investigating reports of racial abuse towards Vinicius, which continue to drag down away games for Real Madrid this season, with the same happening against Sevilla the previous week.

The Catalan police, Mossos d’Esquadra, are also investigating the incidents to bring legal action against the fans in question. However Diario AS say that both have been unsuccessful in finding them thus far. While video evidence has managed to provide them with the location of the fans in the stadium, and roughly where the seats were, it appears that they were not club members.

The seats in question were given out by sponsors, and thus not named to the club, hence their difficulty in locating the culprits.

If there is one thing that has changed this season, it is that clubs and La Liga have been swift to act against racial abuse. Previously, it would often take until incidents had come to light on social media for a response to eventually arrive, but this season, clubs have taken reponsibility before the evidence hits the news, acknowledging the events and mobilising to find those engaged in such disgraceful acts.