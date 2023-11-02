Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan ‘doesn’t know how he lived in Manchester for seven years’ – report

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been in the headlines all week, as reports of his discontent with the club followed on from his post-Clasico frustration.

Over the past 24 hours, there has been a counter-reaction, with Gundogan reportedly clearing the air with his teammates, and his partner Sara Gundogan rubbishing reports that they were not happy with Barcelona the club.

Now further information has been published by Sport, which details that Gundogan is enjoying life in his new home. The Gundogan family are currently renting an apartment in central Barcelona near the iconic Passeig de Gracia, in the Eixample or Gracia neighbourhoods, after initially staying in a hotel. Already he has a favourite cafe, and is looking for a more permanent solution in the same area.

The Catalan daily say he is enjoying the city, and even note that ‘after getting to know Barcelona, he has no idea how he lived in Manchester for seven years’, as he has allegedly told some of his close circle.

There is no way of ever knowing whether this is true, as it is not a direct quote, and the former Manchester City player is too smart to admit to saying something incendiary. Certainly one of the attractions for players is living in Barcelona, a city that has well-established hideouts for the bourgeoisie, enjoys a temperate climate, and offers a beach and good transport links.