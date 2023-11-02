Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan clears the air with squad following post-Clasico rant

Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan has addressed his post-Clasico comments with his teammates, after beginning the week on the front page of the sports papers.

Gundogan’s rant, where he calls out his teammates for a lack of passion in defeat, had made headlines over the weekend, and was quickly followed by reports that he and his family were not altogether impressed with the help the club gave him when they arrived.

His partner Sara Gundogan has addressed those rumours herself, while Ilkay has met the issue head on internally. As per Cadena Cope, Gundogan spoke with his teammates before training started on Wednesday, noting that these were a regular part of his discourse at Manchester City, explaining why he made them. The squad, as per the report, have put the issue to bed in their minds.

During the aftermath of the comments, it was reported that Gundogan had noticed the extra attention and publicity that comes with playing for a club like Barcelona, and if he was under any false impressions previously, he will now be all too aware. His words were appreciated by many fans, and perhaps might have rankled a little in the dressing room, but neither were they a dramatic assessment. Nevertheless, it has been enough to make him the focus of the media eye this week.