Barcelona star given green light to make return against Real Sociedad

Barcelona are hoping to return to winning ways when they take on Real Sociedad on Saturday. Following their Clasico defeat last weekend, Xavi Hernandez’s side sit four points behind Real Madrid and Girona at the top of La Liga, a deficit that they will hope to make up in the coming weeks.

However, La Real will be a very stern test for Barcelona. The Basque side are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the country, and have the potential to cause many problems for last season’s champions.

The good news for Barcelona is that their chances of victory have been increased as Pedri will make his return from injury for the trip to Donostia-San Sebastian. As per Diario AS, the 20-year-old, who has been absent since August, has been given the all-clear from club doctors, having returned to training earlier this week.

Pedri’s return is a major boost for Barcelona. His creativity in the middle of the park has been a big miss, although Xavi must be careful with rushing him back too early, so as to avoid further injury issues down the line.