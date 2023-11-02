Barcelona director confirms Ilkay Gundogan situation has been dealt with following post-Clasico rant

Over the last few days, there has been plenty of attention on Ilkay Gundogan, who appeared to take aim at some of his Barcelona teammates after last weekend’s defeat to Real Madrid for an apparent lack of passion.

Gundogan has since cleared the air with his teammates following the incident, which he said was aimed at no one in particular. Barcelona now hope to draw a line under the matter, and Sporting Director Deco has also confirmed that internally, everyone has moved on, as per MD.

“Everything is fixed. It’s internal things, but everything is calm.”

Deco, speaking at the premiere of “Bojan: Beyond the Smile”, which is a documentary on the former Barcelona star and now-football co-ordinator at the club, also paid tribute to former teammate Lionel Messi, who won his eight Ballon d’Or earlier this week.

“Leo is the best in the history of the club along with Johan Cruyff and Ronaldinho. One day he will come back (for the tribute ceremony), but it’s not anything to do with me. I know how important he has been for the club and how important the club has been for him. As a friend, I hope he is happy and content.”