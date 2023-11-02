Atletico Madrid star opens up on mental health struggles – “It’s been tough for me”

It’s no secret that top-level athletes struggle with mental health issues, and footballers are no different. However, it is often seen as a taboo topic, which makes it difficult for those dealing these to open up.

Fortunately, Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez has found the strength to speak on his battle with his mental health. The Uruguayan, in an interview with Damian Herrera, has admitted that he has been struggling mentally of late.

“I’m going through a tough time. I want to let people know that I’m also struggling just like anyone who gets injured and can’t do their job.

“I’m struggling to cope with anxiety. It’s been tough for me, and I’ll continue working to resolve it, but I believe it’s the trigger for my issues.”

Gimenez is very brave for speaking on this, and hopefully he has an inner circle that he can rely on to help him through his struggles. Atletico Madrid are sure to be there for their man too.