Atletico Madrid captain reveals amusing ‘House of Horrors’ Halloween anecdote – ‘It was a mistake’

Halloween, traditionally a Celtic festival with origins in Scotland, Wales and Ireland, has never really been a major part of the calendar in Spain until the last decade. With the USA making it a big part of their culture, Spain is gradually seeing more and more people participating, dressing up and trick or treating. Including Atletico Madrid captain Koke Resurreccion.

At a sponsored event, covered by Marca, Koke spoke about a particularly memorable Halloween that he recently had.

“Once I was at a Halloween party at the amusement park [in Madrid], but there came a time when I was too hot with the mask on and I took it off.”

“It was a mistake. People were chasing me asking for photos and I ended up having to hide in the House of Terror,” Koke laughed.

After what was frightful first half of the season last year, Atletico could scarcely be more calm about the state of play this year. Three points off top spot with a game in hand, Atletico are playing the best football in the division, as evidenced by the fact their goal difference is the best of the lot.

Despite suffering a number of injuries once again, it appears Los Colchoneros have weathered the storm relatively well, and with Alvaro Morata in fine scoring form, there is quiet optimism that Atleti can push for the title this season.