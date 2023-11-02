Analysis: Evaluating Barcelona’s reported transfer alternatives to Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has been a fine signing for Barcelona since he made the move from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022. He was top scorer in La Liga last season as the Catalans romped to their first league title in four years, and he has also been in good form during the current campaign, aside from a tough opening few matches.

However, Lewandowski is no spring chicken. He’s now 35, and won’t have too many more years at the top of the game. Barcelona are well aware of this, and they could look to sign a possible replacement for him next summer, although they do still intend to have the Polish international as part of their squad for the 2024-25 season.

As per Sport, Barcelona would prioritise signing a striker on a free transfer, which is a tactic they have utilised effectively over the last couple of years. However, despite their financial struggles, they are prepared to spend a considerable amount of money to sign an emerging talent, like they did with Vitor Roque, who joins the club in 2024.

The report has compiled a list of 12 players that Barcelona could look to sign in 2024, although some are not quite so realistic.

Victor Osimhen

Starting on that note, Barcelona can only dream of signing the Napoli frontman. He would cost upwards of €100m, which they most definitely cannot afford. He would be an outstanding addition, but at this stage, it is one that is impossible.

Santiago Gimenez

The Mexican international has been in sensational form for Feyenoord this season, and he certainly fits the bill as an up-and-coming striker. He would cost at least €40m, which Barcelona could afford to pay, although Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in signing him, which would make matters difficult.

Jonathan David

David is an excellent young striker. At just 23, he has his best years ahead of him, and he would be an excellent addition for Barcelona. However, he is said to be valued in the region of €50-60m at the very least by Lille, which could be out of their price range.

Victor Boniface

Boniface has been in very good form for Bayer Leverkusen this season, and he also fits the bill as a breakthrough striker. He would be another shrewd piece of business for Barcelona, although they would probably have to fend off several other clubs to sign the Nigerian star.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Barcelona tried to sign Moukoko last season when his contract was expiring, but he ended up signing an extension at Borussia Dortmund. He is probably still on the radar, although it would be difficult to sign him, as he’s very highly-rated at the Bundesliga side.

Moise Kean

Kean has been considered a prospect for several years now, although only recently has he looked to start delivering on it. Still, signing him would probably be a risk for Barcelona, and other names on this list would probably be better options.

Serhou Guirassy

Guirassy is the most in-form striker in Europe so far this season. He has racked up 14 goals in just eight Bundesliga matches, which is a remarkable return. However, at 27 years of age and with a contract until 2026, he does not fit either of Barcelona’s signing criteria.

Anthony Martial

Martial has not worked out at Manchester United, and it’s apparent that he needs a change of scenery in order to give himself a chance to thrive. Barcelona could take a chance on the Frenchman, although it would probably depend on how much he would cost, as he has a contract until 2025.

Artem Dovbyk

Barcelona already signed a player from Girona in 2023, could they do the same in 2024? Dovbyk has looked good since joining the Catalan club during the summer, and he probably would not be overly expensive. However, he is 26.

Mehdi Taremi

Taremi has been excellent for Porto for some time now, and he could be ready for the step up to a top five league team. His contract expires next summer, and Barcelona should be attentive to his situation. However, other teams across Europe will also be aware.

Ollie Watkins

This one is another non-starter for Barcelona. Watkins is 27, has a contract until 2028 and is valued at well over €50m. In this regard, it would not make too much sense to go for him, given their signing criteria.