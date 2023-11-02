7 players on Barcelona’s radar ahead of the 2024 summer transfer market

Barcelona are unlikely to have much money to bring in major signings in the coming transfer windows, unless they are able to make a significant sale. Yet their transfer targets are not lacking in ambition.

MD have revealed seven players that Sporting Director Deco and company are tracking, although at the time of writing, all of them look highly unlikely to arrive, at least in the summer of 2024.

1. Joshua Kimmich

The Bayern Munich midfielder has been linked with Barcelona on multiple occasions, with his contract up in 2025. Having openly declared that Xavi Hernandez is his idol, Barcelona are wondering if they can take advantage of that next summer to get him on the cheap.

2. Florian Wirtz

The German starlet is one of the hottest properties in Europe currently, and for that reason, he is unlikely to head to Barcelona. While the Blaugrana have been tracking him for some time, Wirtz’s price tag is upwards of €100m, all but ruling them out.

3. Kaoru Mitoma

The Japanese winger is well-liked by just about everyone who comes across him, including Barcelona. But Mitoma has just signed a contract extension until 2027, and the Catalan daily say they will keep tabs on him. Brighton have shown a propensity to sell players, but only for significant amounts of cash.

4. Arthur Vermeeren

Barcelona liked the look of Vermeeren as a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, but the latest is that Arsenal are closing in on a deal for the 18-year-old.

5. Nico Williams

Another all but lost case, Williams is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract at Athletic Club, which would rule out Barcelona. If he does reject that renewal, his current deal expires next summer.

6. Estevao Willian – ‘Messinho’

The 16-year-old Palmeiras starlet is one of the brightest in Brazil, and perhaps the player Barcelona have the most chance of signing on this list, given he has declared it his dream to appear in a Barcelona shirt. Given his age, fees can come later, and thus they may like their chances.

7. Dani Olmo

The former La Masia player reportedly has a €60m release clause at RB Leipzig, and has shown that he belongs at the top level of the game this season, before his injuries. Again, this looks unaffordable for Barcelona.