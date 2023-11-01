WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo triggered by ‘Messi’ chants, tries to quieten crowd

Lionel Messi collected his eighth Ballon d’Or on Monday night, taking him three clear of Cristiano Ronaldo in their ‘rivalry’. And the Portuguese heard about.

In fairness to the fans of Al Ettifaq, Ronaldo did remind fans of his frustration with being behind Messi once more, after commenting on an Instagram post mocking the Argentine’s victory.

Ronaldo, who was not nominated for the Ballon d’Or for the first time in 16 years, was taking a throw-in for current side Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, when fans began chanting ‘Messi’ at him. Ronaldo gave up the throw-in, and stormed off, wagging an irritated finger at the crowd in the process. He also told the crowd to be quiet.

Naturally there is a slightly amusing element to the entire event, which has been played out on various occasions. If Ronaldo did actually want these chants to die out, then he would have to stop reacting to them in such a demonstrative manner. No doubt on some level, it fuels him.