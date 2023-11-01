Valencia manager rages against Copa del Rey regulation – “I think it’s an absurd rule”

This midweek has seen the vast majority of La Liga sides enter the Copa del Rey. Valencia are one of those involved, as they make the trip to make on Logrones on Thursday evening.

Ahead of the match, manager Ruben Baraja spoke to the media, and he did not hold back when discussing a particular rule that is implemented in the competition, which requires clubs to have seven senior players on the pitch at all times, as per MD.

“I think it’s an absurd rule, I don’t know why it hasn’t been changed yet. It doesn’t make sense if you want to strengthen your academy.

“It hurts us because I would like to have more space for other players to participate. I think the rule is obsolete and that it should change. I’m not saying this because I’m in this position but so that there are opportunities and young people can participate.”

Baraja’s standpoint makes a lot of sense. Playing in these matches would be an invaluable experience for youngsters, and in Valencia’s case, they have some of the best young players in Spain.