Top Spanish manager admits interest in Premier League role

Former Valencia, Athletic Club and most recently Olympique Marseille manager Marcelino Garcia Toral has admitted he would be interested in moving to the Premier League.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Marcelino explained that he turned down Sevilla due to the lack of a stable project, while denying any contact with Villarreal over a position. He left OM due to an unsustainable working situation with the ultras making threats to the board after just a few months in charge, but is now back on the hunt for a job.

“It’s true that the Premier League is the apex of football right now.”

“Last year we had several options to go to the Premier League. We had several options at teams in the lower half of the Premier, but in the end we didn’t decide to go ahead with it. If this season happens, then yes. We don’t have the need to go just because. You seek to be convinced, to find what you are looking for.”

Marcelino had been linked to the Spain job, but has admitted to feeling a need to head abroad in order to progress his career. He referenced Unai Emery in that sense, believing it impossible for either of them to be given a shot at Barcelona or Real Madrid.

"Rubiales didn't speak to me at any point about Spain. With my agents, it's possible that they did contact me. I continue to say that of course I would like to be the Spain coach. For any coach it is an honour to do so, naturally it'd be exciting."

Marcelino has shown over the past two decades that he is one of the best managers in Spain. Although he does not deal well with interference in his work from those above, his work with Villarreal and Valencia was remarkable, while he also won a Spanish Supercup with Athletic Club.