Spain star misses out on 100th cap due to ‘computer error’

Spain and Barcelona star Irene Paredes was on the verge of history on Tuesday night, but has been left without a special moment due to an administrative error from the Spanish Football Federation.

The RFEF claim that Paredes was left unregistered for their clash against Switzerland due to a ‘computer error’, as per Marca. They submitted a complaint, but it ultimately left Paredes without her cap.

La Roja won 7-1 in the Alps, with Alexia Putellas grabbing a brace in the process. Paredes was set to follow in the footsteps of Putellas and Jenni Hermoso as just the third player to reach 100 appearances for Spain.

Ultimately, Paredes is highly likely to make the milestone, but in light of recent events, and the demands for greater professionalism in the women’s game, this will not go down well. The RFEF have committed to improving matters for the world champions women’s team, and it is certainly hard to remember this happening to any of their male counterparts.