South American consortium to push for hosting rights of more matches in 2030 World Cup

Last month, FIFA announced that Spain, Portugal and Morocco had won the hosting rights for the 2030 World Cup, meaning that the tournament would be back on Spanish shores for the first time since 1982.

As part of this, it was agreed that Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay would all host one match each at the beginning of the tournament, which is being used as a commemoration to the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup. However, the South American consortium that pushed for this are not satisfied with just three matches being held on the continent.

As per Relevo, this consortium has decided that three out of 104 matches is “not enough” for South America, and they plan to speak with FIFA in the coming months to try to host further matches, which would take more away from Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

The Spanish, Portuguese and Moroccan Football Federations will surely be unhappy at these attempts being made, especially given that they are already hosting less matches than a typical World Cup host would do. It would be a crazy decision if FIFA awarded South America most matches, because ultimately, they didn’t win the hosting rights.