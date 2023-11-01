Sevilla manager Diego Alonso provides worrying update on Sergio Ramos injury situation

Earlier this week, it was reported that Sergio Ramos has suffered a calf injury, which had ruled him out of Wednesday’s Copa del Rey encounter with CD Quintanar. However, no further details were revealed, particularly in regards to a return date.

Sevilla would have hoped that the issue was not too bad, although unfortunately, it appears that this is not the case. Speaking after the match against Quintanar, which Los Nervionenses won 3-0, head coach Diego Alonso admitted that he does not know when Ramos will return, as per MD.

“All the assessments we have is that it is an injury that is not long-lasting, but we will have to evaluate day by day, week by week, to determine when he will be able to play. We don’t know if he’s going to be available for the last few games before the international break or if he’s going to be back for the return.”

Ramos has been a mainstay for Sevilla since returning to the club in September, but it appears that he could be set for a sustained lay-off, which is far from ideal for the Andalusians.