Spain decide 2030 World Cup venues: Madrid, Barcelona, Andalusia and Basque Country receive two spot

Spain’s Football Federation (RFEF) have come to a decision on their venues for the 2030 World Cup, although it could still change before the final submission is made.

The Santiago Bernabeu is set to host the World Cup final according to reports in Spain, despite Morocco’s plans to compete for the main event. This would leave Camp Nou, the biggest stadium in Spain, without a match in the semi-finals or final.

It was almost certain that Camp Nou, the Metropolitano and Santiago Bernabeu would all be host venues, but now Cadena SER say that a decision has been made on their ten host venues. There will be two in Catalonia, Madrid, Andalusia and the Basque Country.

They consist of the aforementioned grounds plus the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, La Cartuja in Seville and La Rosaleda in Malaga, the Reale Arena in Donostia-San Sebastian and the Nuevo San Mames in Bilbao. Valencia’s Nou Mestalla would also host games, as would Balaidos in Galicia.

Spain have come to a conclusion on their 10 World Cup venues, as per Cadena SER. If they are awarded an 11th, this will be La Romareda in Zaragoza, which is set for renovations. #2030WorldCup pic.twitter.com/EXp2SekT1e — Football España (@footballespana_) November 1, 2023

Should Spain be granted an 11th venue, which they will compete for Morocco with, then it will be La Romareda in Zaragoza, one of six that will be refurbished or rebuilt.

It means that as things stand, El Molinon in Gijon, Riazor in A Coruna, Nueva Condomina in Murcia, and Gran Canaria in Las Palmas would all miss out. It means Extremadura, Navarre, Asturias, Islas Baleares, Murcia, La Rioja, Castilla y Leon, Castilla y La Mancha, and Cantabria would be left without venues.