Real Madrid plotting January move for highly-rated defender with €60m release clause

Real Madrid are keen to enter the market for a new centre-back, one that aligns with their transfer policy of signing younger players to develop in the first team environment. David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez are all in the thirties, so a long-term partner for Eder Militao is wanted by club bosses.

One player that fits the bill for Real Madrid is Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio, who is very highly-rated across Europe. Diario AS say that the Portuguese has been on the club’s radar for several months, but plans are now being made to make a move during the winter transfer window.

Inacio reportedly has a €60m release clause in his Sporting contract, and Real Madrid would have little worries about paying this, given their financial strength. However, they could face competition, with Manchester United and Liverpool also said to be interested in signing Inacio.

With this interest in mind, Real Madrid are reportedly keen to close the signing of Inacio as soon as possible, hence why a deal could be finalised as early as January. If they are able to get it over the line, Los Blancos would be signing one of the best young central defence in world football, which is sure to be very exciting for Madridistas.