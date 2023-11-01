MLS side LA Galaxy eyeing up future move for Atletico Madrid marksman

Atletico Madrid talisman Antoine Griezmann has made no secret of his desire to end his career in the United States of America, although at this stage, it is his strike partner Alvaro Morata that is attracted interest from the MLS.

Specifically, LA Galaxy are interested in signing the Spain captain, as reported by Relevo. Morata has been on their radar for some time now, and they are said to be eyeing up a move for as a early as January.

However, Morata only recently signed a new contract at Atletico, and has shown no desire to leave anytime soon. He has been on terrific form this season, racking up 13 goals for club and country in just 18 appearances.

While Morata is unlikely to leave in the next 12 months, a future move away from Atletico Madrid cannot be ruled out. If he does make the switch to LA Galaxy, he would link up with fellow Spaniard Riqui Puig, formerly of Barcelona.