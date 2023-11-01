Las Palmas captain goes AWOL in search of big money move in Middle East

Las Palmas could be on the verge of losing their captain, Jonathan Viera, who is seeking a move without the permission of the club, as per the latest reports.

The Canary Islander turned down a large offer in the summer in order to return to La Liga with Las Palmas, but Viera has been frustrated after he was benched by manager Garcia Pimienta. He was then missing from their defeat to Rayo Vallecano without explanation.

It then emerged that his partner had recently undergone an operation to remove a cancerous tumour, and Viera’s absence was attributed to the clearly tough time that their family was going through.

However Marca now report the Viera has flown to Dubai in order to pursue a move to the United Arab Emirates, complete with multi-million salary. He had been given permission to attend a doctor in Madrid until Monday, but has not returned.

The veteran star felt betrayed by Garcia Pimienta that he was not a guaranteed starter, and President Miguel Angel Ramirez sided with his manager, which led to a breakdown in relations. Since his exit has become a matter of time.

It’s a significant loss for Las Palmas in their bid to stay up. While he might not have started every week, Viera was one of the difference-makers for them in the final third, capable of producing magic. That much was evident against Celta Vigo, when he scored and assisted in the final 10 minutes.