Ilkay Gundogan’s wife denies rumours of discontent between German midfielder and Barcelona

Following Barcelona’s gut-wrenching defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday, Ilkay Gundogan took aim at his teammates for an apparent lack of passion after losing to their bitter rivals. Since then, rumours have surfaced of alleged discontent between the German midfielder and the Catalan giants.

However, Gundogan’s wife Sara has now looked to end this speculation. Taking to Instagram, she stated that she and her husband are loving life at Barcelona, despite reports of the contrary.

“(We are) really happy. We love the people, the club, the city – everything.

“We are really happy and and have had so much support from the club and the staff.”

Gundogan’s post-Clasico remarks have reportedly been met with appreciation by those within Barcelona, who recognise that the midfielder has a top-class mentality, which was developed during his time at Manchester City. All involved will hope to move on from this episode as soon as possible, with focus put back on matters on the pitch.