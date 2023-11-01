Fabrizio Romano provides update on Real Madrid contract renewals – “The plan is very clear”

Real Madrid’s current focus off the pitch has been tying down some of their most important players to new contracts. Vinicius Junior’s renewal was confirmed earlier this week, and that is expected to be followed by Rodrygo’s, which is expected to be finalised in the next 24 hours.

They won’t be the only two to sign new contracts in the coming weeks, with Fabrizio Romano telling CaughtOffside that Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Eder Militao will all sign on soon.

“Real Madrid are on fire with their contract extensions – a new deal has finally been officially confirmed for Vinicius Junior, and I can also say that Rodrygo Goes will sign a new deal at the Bernabeu.

“Rodrygo will put pen to paper on his new contract this Thursday, signing a contract until 2028 with an improves salary. Like Vinicius, his release clause will be €1b. The agreement is there, and it will be done on Thursday.

“Next for Real Madrid will be new deals for Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Eder Militao – the plan is very clear, they want to keep all of their best players with long-term contracts.”

It is an exciting time for Real Madrid, who look to be building a squad that has the potential to be on top of the world for some years to come.