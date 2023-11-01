Cristiano Ronaldo in talks over WWE appearance in Saudi Arabia

It would be no surprise to anyone if Cristiano Ronaldo ended up in show business at the end of his playing career, and already the curtain on that prospect is being pulled back.

According to Fightful, via Relevo, Ronaldo was in talks with the WWE over an appearance at their Crown Jewel event on the 4th of November in Saudi Arabia. Those talks never came to fruition due to the fact Al Nassr are now playing on the same day, although it is not ruled out that he could appear in the crowd for the event.

The Portuguese superstar would be the latest in a long line of celebrities and athletes to have appeared in the WWE ring, including Donald Trump, Tyson Fury and various MMA fighters.

The thinking behind it was that quite clearly, Ronaldo would draw in a fresh market to WWE, while Georgina Rodrigues, Ronaldo’s girlfriend is also involved in a Netflix special about being Ronaldo’s girlfriend. The WWE appearance would have only mean further exposure for the wrestling company via that series.

Equally, Ronaldo will not appear for any old hunk of muscle. The only way he would have appeared in the ring would have been alongside John Cena, the now retired wrestler, who is perhaps the biggest name to come out of the industry. Various wrestlers have come out of retirement in the past, and with Cena now a known name in Hollywood too, Ronaldo was keen on his presence at any potential involvement.

As it is, Ronaldo will be on the pitch for Al Nassr that day, but perhaps it hints at a future appearance without scheduling issues, and a future direction for Cristiano.