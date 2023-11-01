Copa del Rey round-up: Real Betis and Getafe both score 12, Sevilla and Real Sociedad among those to also progress

Nine more La Liga teams entered the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, with the hopes of securing success in the competition. Some secured emphatic victories, whereas others had to deal with much nervier matches.

CF Tardienta 0-12 Getafe

Getafe are not known for their goals, but they managed 12 of them against CF Tardienta. John Patrick, Mason Greenwood (x2), Anthony Lozano, Jordi Martin, Oscar Rodriguez (x3), Domingos Duarte, Juanmi Latasa and Borja Mayoral (x2) got the goals for Jose Bordalas’ side.

CD Hernan Cortes 1-12 Real Betis

Real Betis would not be outdone by Getafe, as they also scored 12 against CD Hernan Cortes. Rodri Sanchez (x3), Willian Jose (x4), Luiz Henrique, Ez Abde (x2), Marc Roca and Assane Diao were on the scoresheet for Manuel Pellegrini’s men. Enrique Nieto netted for the hosts.

CD San Roque de Lepe 1-2 Girona

High-flying Girona only edged past CD San Roque de Lepe courtesy of a 98th-minute goal from Savio. Valery Fernandez opened the scoring for the La Liga side, but Mohamed Mizzian equalised for the hosts before Savio’s winner.

CF Badalona Futur 0-0 Cadiz (2-4 penalties)

Cadiz were taken to penalties by minnows CF Badalona Futur, in what was a frustrating match for the Andalusians. However, they were able to progress, winning 4-2 on spot-kicks.

CD Quintanar 0-3 Sevilla

Diego Alonso picked up his first win as Sevilla manager against CD Quintanar. Rafa Mir, Youssef En-Nesyri and Adria Pedrosa for the goals for Los Nervionenses.

Turegano CF 0-4 Celta Vigo

Some of the pressure on Rafa Benitez was eased after Celta Vigo defeated Turegano CF in comfortable fashion. Jonathan Bamba and Carles Perez both scored twice for the Galicians.

Bunol 0-1 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad found it difficult to break down Bunol in their Copa del Rey meeting, but Carlos Fernandez’s second half strike was enough to see off the minnows.

CD Boiro 0-4 Mallorca

Mallorca eased into the next round with a comfortable victory over CD Boiro. Abdon Prats scored a hat-trick, including two penalties, with Cyle Larin also getting on the scoresheet.

UE Rubi 1-2 Athletic Club

Athletic Club edged past UE Rubi courtesy of a double from Malcom Ares. Marc Rodriguez scored late on to get the hosts back in the game, but it was not enough to stop the Basque side progressing.