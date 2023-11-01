Carlo Ancelotti ‘expected’ to leave Real Madrid as Brazil decision deadline approaches

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is ‘expected’ to leave the club at the end of the season, according to the latest reports in Spain.

The Italian manager has maintained that he wants to stay at the club as long as he can, and is happy there, at least publicly. But with his contract up at the end of the season, and no talk of a new deal, many believe it is his last season at the club, with heavy interest from Brazil in the background.

CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues has publicly stated that Ancelotti will be at the helm before or after the Copa America tournament next summer, appointing Fluminense manager Fernando Diniz on an interim basis.

🗣️ Informa @miguelitocope, sobre la renovación de Ancelotti 😳 "Lo normal es que esta sea la última temporada de Ancelotti en el @realmadrid" 🗓️ "Tendría que dar una respuesta, como tarde, el 31 de diciembre"

Miguel Angel Diaz has told Cadena Cope that it is ‘expected’ that Ancelotti leave the club at the end of the season. There is nothing formally signed with Brazil, but Angel Diaz also notes that ‘at the latest, he would have to give Brazil his response by the 31st of December’.

If this is to be Ancelotti’s final season, the pool of suggested candidates is not large. Previously Julian Nagelsmann had been heavily linked, but with the former Bayern Munich coach now in charge of Germany, it looks much more likely to be a familiar name. Zinedine Zidane, Jose Mourinho and Raul Gonzalez have all been mentioned as potential options, but increasinglys the favourite is Xabi Alonso, who is doing an excellent job at Bayer Leverkusen.