Barcelona target unwilling to sign new contract at current club, opens door for possible 2024 move

When Barcelona set their sights on a Sergio Busquets replacement during the summer, one of the names high up on the list was Joshua Kimmich. However, Bayern Munich were completely uninterested in selling their star midfielder, and the Catalans’ financial woes also put pay to any possibility of a deal happening.

However, the door could be open for a potential move next summer, as Sport1 (via MD) have reportedly that Kimmich is unwilling to sign a new contract at Bayern. Given that his current deal expires in 2025, the German champions may decide to cash in so as not to lose him on a free transfer.

The report says that Barcelona are one of Kimmich’s options, although Real Madrid and Manchester City are also said to be potential candidates. The German could be a possible Luka Modric successor for Los Blancos, with the veteran midfielder expected to depart when his own contract expires next summer.

Kimmich would be a marquee signing for Barcelona, and given that he could be available on a cut-price deal, it could play nicely into their hands. However, with other clubs interested and a significant lack of financial muscle, it could be difficult to pull a deal off.