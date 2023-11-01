Barcelona star set for Real Sociedad return after completing first training session after injury

The last two-and-a-half months have been difficult for Pedri. The 20-year-old picked up an injury – his second of 2023 – after the victory over Cadiz in August, and has been out of action since. However, that should soon change.

He just missed out on El Clasico last weekend, as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde made their own returns from injury. It should be Pedri’s turn this weekend as Barcelona prepare to take on Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena, as Sport have reported that he completed the full training session on Wednesday.

Pedri left the session with good feelings, and barring any setbacks, he should be in the squad to face La Real in Donostia-San Sebastian. His return will be a major boost for Barcelona, although he most likely will start from the bench.

It means that Barcelona will only be waiting on the return of Frenkie de Jong and Sergi Roberto. The former has a chance of making his return this weekend, although club officials won’t rush him back from the ankle injury he suffered against Celta Vigo in September.