Barcelona mainstay is under threat of losing position as new signing proves value

Barcelona held the most solid defence in Spain last season, with Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen crucial in their La Liga title run. Yet with increased competition and a different approach, one of their defensive stars is likely to miss out.

Last season the use of Kounde at right-back ensured that Christensen and Araujo were the established central defensive partnership – one that worked wonders.

Sport point out that the arrival of Joao Cancelo to play right-back, and the impressive performances of Inigo Martinez, mean that Christensen is in danger of seeing a serious decrease in his minutes this season.

It appears Araujo has his place assured, while Cancelo also looks to be a guaranteed starter. With Araujo and Martinez suffering injury issues for the first two months of the season, it removed the issue for Xavi Hernandez, and injuries will no doubt continue to play their part, but now with Martinez demonstrating his ability in El Clasico and Kounde returning from injury, Xavi will face some tough choices.

Martinez has the advantage of being left-footed and can match Christensen for incisive passes. The Basque defender is stronger than his Danish counterpart, although Christensen has the edge positionally.

Meanwhile Kounde probably comes into the competition as the one with the biggest reputation of the three, and he was one of Barcelona’s best players in the early stages of the season.

It could be that Xavi uses the same approach as he did in El Clasico, with three central defenders and Cancelo pushed forward. Overall the shape worked well until changes took place, but seeing the four of them regularly involved will be a tricky balance for Xavi.