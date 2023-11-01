Barcelona join Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign 14-year-old Brazilian talent

Barcelona are always patrolling youth academies across the world in search of the next big talent, and they have set their sights on one playing close to home. That is Gui Ruck, aa 14-year-old sensation who is currently on the books at Real Valladolid.

Gui is very highly-rated within the Segunda side, and has been in the crosshairs of teams such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for some time. Sport now say that Barcelona are the latest club to register their interest, while Brazilian clubs such as Palmeiras and Cruzeiro are also keen.

Real Madrid are the side that has been following Gui for the longest time, but despite frequent attempts to orchestrate a move, they have been unsuccessful every time. Barcelona will now hope to nip ahead of their Clasico rivals in the race.

However, Barcelona are said to be at the back of the queue, so they will have to move quickly if they are to snap up Gui. With the draw of the famous La Masia academy, they will still fancy their chances of beating off the competition.