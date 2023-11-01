Atletico Madrid to welcome back long-term absentee in the next few weeks

Atletico Madrid have been without Reinildo Mandava for the last eight months, with the left-back having been out of action after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Real Madrid in February.

It has been a long recovery period for the 29-year-old, but he is edging closer to a return. He was welcomed back to group training last month, and Javi Gomez has said that he is making good progress. Barring any setbacks, he should make his return to action over the next few weeks.

🚨| Reinildo is getting closer to coming back. His moment will arrive in the next few matches. He is also the only player without a sweatshirt or gloves during today’s session. 🥶 [@JaviGomezCh] pic.twitter.com/i9UhQytr1l — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 1, 2023

Reinildo’s return comes at a welcome time for Atletico. Samuel Lino is currently out with a knee injury, while Javi Galan has been poor in the Brazilian’s absence. Rodrigo Riquelme played at left wing-back against Alaves, and scored, but Reinildo is a more natural option for Los Colchoneros.

Atletico Madrid continue to welcome players back from injury, in what is an exciting time for the club. They are well in the race to win La Liga this season, on the basis of their form so far.