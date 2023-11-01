Athletic Club make loss on last season, president makes Aymeric Laporte claim

Athletic Club President Jon Uriarte has defended his project, and claimed that if it were not for the arrival on Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, Los Leones would have made a star signing this summer.

According to Uriarte, ‘Laporte would be an Athletic player now’ had he not received a major offer from the Middle East. The former Manchester City and Spain star made the switch this summer, despite Athletic making a pitch to him.

Outside of that proposal, Uriarte presented the club budgets amid austerity measures, which were passed by 324 votes to 152, and 23 blank votes. The budget for the past season was passed with an increase of €10m in expenses, and €9m in income, leaving a deficit of €9m. This is still €5m better than last season.

For the coming season, €133.6m in expenses are expected to €128.7m in expenses, leaving a total deficit of €16.6m over the two seasons, which will be covered by the club surplus from previous seasons. The cost of the playing personal rose by €5m, despite the departure of Inigo Martinez.

There was also criticism for Uriarte over the management of finances though, claiming a lack of transparency, including over the deal to sign Ander Herrera.

Uriarte defended the project, pointing out that he was trying to make the club sustainable in the face of losses over recent seasons.

“We want to have the best squad possible in this market. The objective is obvious: to attract and retain the elite footballer, with a project and a unique model in elite football. For that we needed to optimise the salary structure according to the sporting performance and the professional moment that each person is in,” he asserted, as covered by Relevo.