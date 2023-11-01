Arsene Wenger reveals Real Madrid and Barcelona tried to hire him as manager

Arsene Wenger is one of the most esteemed managers in Premier League history. He was, for the most part, very successful during his time at Arsenal, although he may not have been at the North London-based side for as long as he was.

In an interview with BeIN Sports (via Sport), Wenger revealed that while he was in charge at Arsenal, both sides of the Clasico divide tried to hire him as their manager. However, he would turn them down on every occasion.

“During the whole time I was there (at Arsenal), Real Madrid tried to sign me two or three times. Barcelona also did it once too.”

At the peak of his powers, Wenger would have been an excellent manager for either Real Madrid or Barcelona, probably hence why their respective boards tried to bring in the Frenchman. However, it was clear to see that he was very devoted to Arsenal during his time there.