Analysis: Do Real Madrid need to sign a striker in January?

The big debate during the summer in regards to Real Madrid was surrounding their striker situation. Karim Benzema’s departure left a large gap in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, one that ended up not being filled, as Joselu Mato was the only number nine to arrive (and he was a replacement for Mariano Diaz).

So far, the decision not to sign a new striker has been rather vindicated, as they have been in excellent form. They have won 12 out of 14 matches so far, including El Clasico at the weekend. Jude Bellingham has essentially been Real Madrid’s new striker, having scored 13 in 13, including two against Barcelona.

Joselu has also been impressive since joining, although Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo has not been as prolific in front of goal. However, in an overall sense, Real Madrid have been good in front of goal.

Despite this, Bellingham’s outrageous form is unlikely to be sustainable, which means that Real Madrid will need other sources to step up in the coming months. There will be confidence from within that Vinicius and Rodrygo can start firing in the goals, but if not, measures could be taken in January.

Amid reports that a move for Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio could be targeted in January, Real Madrid could also try for a striker. Fichajes say that they could stay in Portugal for this, with Porto’s Mehdi Taremi said to be a target.

However, do Real Madrid really need to sign a striker? Well, the next few weeks could determine that. If Vinicius, Rodrygo and Joselu can support Bellingham and start providing their fair share, there would be no need to invest in another forward. Although if this does not happen, perhaps then there should be movement on the transfer front.

However, it should also be remembered that Endrick Felipe will arrive from Palmeiras next summer, and he will be involved in the first team when he does join Real Madrid. Furthermore, Kylian Mbappe is heavily expected to join as a free agent once his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of the season. Considering this, anything other than a loan would perhaps not make much sense.

Whether Real Madrid should sign a striker in January can be debated, but in a realistic sense, it would be a surprise if the club’s sporting department did decide to pursue any targets. They already have more than enough firepower, and they will not overspend on anyone, especially considering (probable) arrivals in the summer of 2024.