WATCH: Ilkay Gundogan snubs Barcelona photo op at Ballon d’Or

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was the biggest headline in Catalonia coming out of El Clasico not for his first goal in Blaugrana, but for his criticism of his teammates after the match. Now at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, the veteran has surprised another of his teammates by walking off during a photo opportunity.

Gundogan was posing with Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Barcelona Vice-President Rafa Yuste, President Joan Laporta and Alejandro Balde, when the German international walked off.

Balde looks taken aback and initially goes to bring Gundogan back, but thinks better of it.

Ilkay Gundogan not exactly feeling the Barcelona love right now😮pic.twitter.com/EbHAsZkRZK — Football España (@footballespana_) October 31, 2023

Gundogan was initially posing for the photo with them, and it may well have been that he saw someone he wanted to speak to. It definitely took his colleagues by surprise, but it would be disinegenuous to blow it out of proportion.

Later in the gala he would go on to say that he is delighted at Barcelona, and literally living the dream, which should assuage any rumours of malcontent.