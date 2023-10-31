WATCH: Didier Drogba steps in after award winner is booed at Ballon d’Or gala

The Ballon d’Or is probably the closest that football gets to the Oscars, with the best in the game donning their finest garments, and etiquette coming into place in a way that it usually doesn’t on the pitch. At least most of the time.

The event put together by France Football and held in Paris at the Theatre du Chatelet did not receive Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez well as he took to the stage to receive the Lev Yashin Award for the best goalkeeper, with boos and whistles audible. They would again be heard when a montage of Martinez was shown, including some of his saves against France in the World Cup final.

Emi Martinez still isn't popular in France after his role in Argentina's World Cup win – and the celebrations. 😅pic.twitter.com/bEewQiNOtJ — Football España (@footballespana_) October 31, 2023

Didier Drogba, who was presenting the award, then chastised the crowd, asking for respect. Martinez’s response was fairly characteristic, noting that he had ‘already won the most important one.’

The Aston Villa goalkeeper made a name for himself beyond his saves too, after celebrating back in Argentina with a Kylian Mbappe doll, and also making Aurelien Tchouameni the butt of the joke.