Valencia criticise Ballon d’Or ceremony, asking for ‘respect for our fans’

Valencia have publicly criticised the use of images of Vinicius Junior calling out racial abuse at Mestalla in May during the Ballon d’Or gala.

The Brazilian was receiving the Socrates Award at the gala for humanitarian contributions for leading the fight against racism in Spanish football, as well as contributing to children’s education in his native Brazil.

As he received the award, Vinicius appeared in a montage showing him pointing into the crowd to alert the authorities of those who were racially abusing him.

Yet Los Che did not take kindly to this, emitting a public statement.

“Valencia regret the use of our image at the Ballon d’Or gala and its association with isolated behaviors that the Club pursued urgently and decisively, applying the most severe punishment to those involved.”

“We reiterate our most absolute condemnation of racism but we also ask for the utmost respect for our fans and our club.”

Vinicius’ actions were perhaps the most visually effective at Mestalla, but it is true that Los Che are constantly associated with the incidents of that day, when Vinicius has been racially abused on 20 occasions in football grounds. That said, for Valencia to paint itself as the injured party could play poorly here, as it is a minor evil, even if they did act quickly.