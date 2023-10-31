The theory behind Ilkay Gundogan’s post-Clasico rant about Barcelona squad

Barcelona veteran Ilkay Gundogan was none too pleased with his colleagues after defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday, and made that perfectly clear in public. Yet various reports are beginning to emerge regarding what set Gundogan’s temper alight.

According to Sport, Gundogan’s initial motive for frustration, beyond the result and the manner of it, was that upon entering the dressing room, he found two of his teammates on their phones and joking. Something he did not think was a serious attitude.

The German midfielder did not make his statements to the press in a moment of heat though, MD detail that he showered and changed and then went to speak to the press.

They claim that as much as the laughter ticked Gundogan off, the general aspect of sadness and lamenting what had happened, rather than one of rebelliousness. The Champions League-winning captain wanted to see more fire in the face of such frustration, and his comments were designed to inspire that.

Seemingly it is not the first time that Gundogan has been disappointed by the Barcelona experience since arriving at the club, although that is more related to the club itself rather than the football operation. It looks as if the German international will have to battle to raise the Blaugrana to his expectations.