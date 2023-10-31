Spain continue 100% record in UEFA Women’s Nations League with emphatic victory over Switzerland

Spain have continued their world champion form into the UEFA Women’s Nations League. Having won their opening three matches, they have now made it four against Switzerland, following a convincing 7-1 victory in Zurich.

La Roja started strongly, and took the lead inside four minutes. Teresa Abelleira’s deep corner was headed home at the back post by Oihane Hernandez. It would be 2-0 just seven minutes later, as Alexia Putellas slotted home after excellent work from Barcelona teammate Salma Paralluelo.

⚽️ ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟!!, ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟!!, ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟!! ➡️ Adelanta Oihane Hernández a España tras rematar un córner. 📺 @La1_tve 🇨🇭🆚🇪🇸 I 0-1 I 4'#JugarLucharYGanar I #UWNL pic.twitter.com/ncFHjmWwIG — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) October 31, 2023

10 minutes after half time, Lucia Garcia headed home another Abelleira corner to grab Spain’s third. Putellas would then add her second of the evening from the penalty spot soon after to make it 4-0.

⚽️ ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟!!, ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟!!, ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟!! ➡️ Anota María Méndez el tercero de Españaaaaa. 📺 @La1_tve 🇨🇭🆚🇪🇸 I 0-3 I 56'#JugarLucharYGanar I #UWNL pic.twitter.com/TWp964qwTC — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) October 31, 2023

⚽️ ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟!! 🥅 @alexiaputellas no falla desde los once metrooooos. 👑 ¡EL SEGUNDO EN SU CUENTA PERSONAL HOY! 📺 @La1_tve 🇨🇭🆚🇪🇸 I 0-4 I 62'#JugarLucharYGanar I #UWNL pic.twitter.com/hqRvFntGaF — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) October 31, 2023

The hosts got a consolation goal courtesy of Alayah Pilgrim, although La Roja would score a fifth just three minutes later as Athenea del Castillo found the back of the Swiss net. She got her second in the 89th minute, before Maite Oroz made it seven in stoppage time.

⚽️ ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟!!, ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟!!, ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟!! EL SEXTO DE ESPAÑAAAA, EL SEGUNDO DE ATHENEAAAAA. 📺 @La1_tve 🇨🇭🆚🇪🇸 I 1-6 I 89'#JugarLucharYGanar I #UWNL pic.twitter.com/ULsnRwEm0G — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) October 31, 2023

⚽️ ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟!! En el último minuto del tiempo añadido, Maite Oroz deja su sello en el partido. 📺 @La1_tve 🇨🇭🆚🇪🇸 I 1-7 I 93'#JugarLucharYGanar I #UWNL pic.twitter.com/D9ROxKkCCf — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) October 31, 2023

The result sees Spain maintain their place at the top of Group 4, five points clear of Sweden. La Roja host Italy (01/12) and Sweden (05/12) in their final two Nations League matches in December, with one win being enough to secure top spot.