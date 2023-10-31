Shock as Rodrygo Goes named amongst three potential sales at Real Madrid for 2024

Real Madrid are likely to have a big summer in 2024, with the 1st of July marked in red as a potential arrival date for Kylian Mbappe. But he might be the only star arriving – or leaving – at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Ramon Alvarez de Mon, as carried by DC, Real Madrid have their eyes set on making €70m through savings and sales before their accounts close at the end of June 2024. That means making money from the sale, but also offsetting any fees that are yet to be ammortised. That impacts which players would make sense to be sold.

Alvarez de Mon notes that Rodrygo Goes’ €45m fee has been ammortised for the most part, and that Los Blancos would likely demand in excess of €70m for the Brazilian. That would mean generating much of what they need in one go.

Less surprising candidates to leave are Ferland Mendy and Brahim Diaz. The French defender’s time at the club looks limited, with his contract up in 2025. Real Madrid will look to sell him next summer, and only his determination to see out his contract would keep him at the club.

Meanwhile Brahim Diaz has not looked bad when used by Carlo Ancelotti, but that has been fleeting instances. The 24-year-old returned from his loan at Milan and renewed his deal, but is not getting the opportunities he needs, and with Arda Guler returning from injury imminently, it looks unlikely they will increase.

Rodrygo is no doubt one of the most talented and promising forwards in football. Yet he has struggled this season, scoring just twice so far and admitting he does not enjoy his current role. With Jude Bellingham likely to continue in his advanced role, and Vinicius Junior settled on the left side, there is probably only one space left in the forward line. If another major forward comes in, a la Mbappe, Rodrygo may be forced back to the bench.