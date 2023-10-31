Sergio Ramos to miss Sevilla’s Copa del Rey tie with calf injury, recovery time yet to be determined

Sevilla kick off their 2023-24 Copa del Rey campaign on Wednesday afternoon when they make the trip to Toledo to take on CD Quintanar. However, they will be without one of their key players for the match.

Sergio Ramos has been a mainstay in the Sevilla starting line-up since returning to the club after 18 years, although he won’t be in the squad for Wednesday’s encounter as Marca have reported that he has suffered a calf injury.

At this stage, it is not yet know how serious the issue is for Ramos, although he and Sevilla will hope that he can return as soon as possible. Los Nervionenses take on Celta Vigo at the weekend, before making the trip to Arsenal on MD4 of the Champions League next midweek, hoping to avenge last week’s 2-1 defeat at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Ramos is undoubtedly a key player for Sevilla despite being in the twilight years of his career. They will hope that he can recover from his calf knock in the next few days so as to be available for a key set of fixtures before the next international break.