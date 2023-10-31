Real Madrid bosses impressed with summer signing, chances increasing of permanent move in 2024

Following Thibaut Courtois’ anterior cruciate ligament rupture back in August, Real Madrid were forced to enter the market for a new starting goalkeeper. They opted for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who arrived on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

The 28-year-old had a difficult start to life in the Spanish capital, although he has improved over the last few weeks. As per Diario AS, the Real Madrid hierarchy are impressed with Kepa, who has “earned credit” with his recent performances.

Kepa is keen to remain at Real Madrid on a permanent basis, and it appears that this possibility is looking more and more likely, with club bosses seemingly keen to keep him around as backup to Courtois.

If Kepa does stay, it would almost certainly mean that Andriy Lunin departs. The Ukrainian’s contract is up at the end of the season anyway, so it would make sense to move on as his Real Madrid future looks to be all-but over at this stage, given that Kepa looks like he won’t be ousted as first-choice keeper.