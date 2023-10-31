Real Betis interested in signing Danish sensation also linked with Manchester United and Aston Villa

Having had a difficult start to the season, Real Betis have picked up form in recent weeks. However, one area that is still something of a concern for Manuel Pellegrini is the strikers in his squad, which have somewhat underperformed over the last couple of months.

Willian Jose has been the better of the two senior options, having scored four goals in 14 appearances so far. On the other hand, Borja Iglesias has yet to find the net in the same number of matches played, and it looks as if Sporting Director Ramon Planes intends the rectify the situation.

As per Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet (via MD), Betis have scouted Brondby striker Nicolai Vallys in recent weeks. However, the 27-year-old, who has amassed seven goals and two assists in 13 appearances this season, is also wanted by a host of other clubs across Europe, among them being Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Real Betis could find it difficult to compete financially with these clubs should they go for Vallys, although they will still feel that a deal could be possible, providing that advances are made in the coming months.