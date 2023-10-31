On loan Barcelona star Ansu Fati opens door to summer exit

Barcelona star Ansu Fati is no longer closing the door to an exit from the Blaugrana next summer, as the route to success in Catalonia becomes increasingly foggy.

Fati, 21, who is on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion, is trying to kickstart his career with more regular football. After a less than impressive start, he now has three goals in 10 appearances, despite the fact many have not been starts.

Already, Saudi Arabia have been linked with a move for Fati, but the youngster is keen to remain in Europe, even if those around him are not so sure. Meanwhile Barcelona are reportedly resigned to selling him, with their financial difficulties making at least one sizable sale a necessity. With Ansu no longer deemed critical to their project, and on a long, well-rewarded contract, his sale makes sense.

Sport say that the player remains intent on succeeding at the club he came through at, and in theory will return this summer. However given that he too now believes he will have a hard time of making it as a starter in Barcelona, Fati would now listen to proposals of a permanent move away in the summer.

It is still some time away, and much will change both at Barcelona, and in terms of how Ansu Fati is viewed over the next nine months. Reading between the tea leaves though, a waterway towards an exit for Fati is certainly being dug out, and the fact the Catalan daily are reporting as much is a sure sign that at least one element at the club believes this is the right approach.