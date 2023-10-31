Barcelona

Lionel Messi calls out Barcelona journalist for lying after claims of Joan Laporta meeting at Ballon d’Or ceremony

On Monday night, Lionel Messi won a record-breaking eighth Ballon d’Or, beating out the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to the award. It was also a special night for former club Barcelona, whose women’s side won the Women Club of the Year award, which was accepted by Joan Laporta.

With Messi and Laporta both at the ceremony in Paris, Gerard Romero’s Jijantes claimed that the pair met on the night to discuss the tribute ceremony for the Argentine, which he did not get when leaving Barcelona back in 2021. However, this reports has been denied by Messi himself, who called out Romero for lying in an Instagram story post.

Romero responded to Messi on X, issuing a heartfelt apology for “being fooled again” by something related to the 36-year-old. He also said that something like this would not happen again.

Messi will not have given Barcelona much thought over the last few months since he rejected a return after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. He will get a tribute ceremony at some stage, although it probably won’t be for a while yet.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Gerard Romero Joan Laporta Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News