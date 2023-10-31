Largie Ramazani: Meet the former Manchester United prospect looking to keep his Almeria side in La Liga

La Liga side Almeria just survived the threat of relegation last season, finishing one point ahead of the relegated Real Valladolid. This season, the Indalicos have struggled for form, picking up just three points from their opening eleven matches, and are yet to find their first win. One man looking to improve his team’s chances is Largie Ramazani. The 22-year-old winger has provided four assists so far this season, including a hat-trick of assists against Granada on MD9, becoming the first player to provide three or more assists in a match in La Liga history.

This weekend, Ramazani continued his impressive form with his first goal of the season, to bring his team level against Las Palmas in the 73rd minute. Agonisingly, it ended in another loss for the relegation threatened side, with the away side finding a late winner in the 94th minute, registering Almeria’s 8th loss of the season.

Despite this, Ramazani is continuing his impressive performances and is beginning to make a name for himself in Spain. The winger has been at Almeria since August 2020 and has scored 18 goals in 107 appearances for the Spanish side. Before arriving in Spain, the Belgian winger lived in England where he was initially a part of Charlton Athletic’s youth setup before signing a four-year deal with Manchester United in 2017, at the age of 16.

After impressing with the Under-18s, Ramazani signed his first professional contract with Man United on the 21st of March 2018 and quickly progressed through the Under-21s and Under-23 squads. The youngster went on to make his senior debut for United in November 2019, where he came on as a late substitute for now Everton midfielder James Garner in a Europa League game.

After being released by the club the following year, Ramazani signed a five-year contract with then-Segunda side Almeria in August 2020 and helped guide them back to La Liga in 2022, following seven seasons in the second division.

Now enjoying their second season back in La Liga, Ramazani seems determined to do what he can to help his Almeria side stay in the division for another season.

