Key summer signing at Celta Vigo in the cold with Rafael Benitez

Celta Vigo’s concerning start to the season has no doubt consumed its fair share of bad luck, the latest being a confusing a refereeing decision that denied them what looked like a late winner against Girona. Yet neither is Rafael Benitez going unquestioned in Galicia, after just one win from their opening 11 matches.

Coupled with crippling defensive errors at the wrong times, Celta look sloppy in front of goal, often failing to convert Iago Aspas’ creative efforts. The legendary Prince of Moana is yet to see the back of the net since March himself.

Hence it is rather strange that the forward averaging better than a goal per game is glued to the bench for the most part, as highlighted by Relevo. Celta have the joint-third worst goal tally in La Liga, with just 10 to their name so far. Yet star summer signing Anastasios Douvikas seems unable to win Benitez’s favour.

Douvikas was signed from Utrecht for €11m in the summer, coming off the back of a 19-goal season in the Eredivisie. So far this season Douvikas has just two goals, but they have come in 177 minutes, averaging out at less than a goal every 89 minutes.

So far the Greek striker has made just one start at Las Palmas, repaid with a goal, coming off the bench on 6 other occasions. Frequently that has been 20-30 minutes or the final few moments of the match, as Benitez persists with Jorgen Strand Larsen.

On the one hand this is understandable, as Larsen provides a dominating presence in the middle, off which Celta can play. Yet Larsen continues to struggle in front of goal, missing chances and notching three goals in his opening 11 matches, having started all of them. While Douvikas cannot provide the target man play that Larsen can, with Celta so desperate for goals, it is strange that Benitez has not given him more of a shot.