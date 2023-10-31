Journalist reports that Real Sociedad star is “possible option” for Arsenal next summer, Real Madrid starlet is not

Martin Zubimendi has been linked with a move away from Real Sociedad for some time now. He has heavily rumoured to be wanted by Barcelona as a replacement for Sergio Busquets, although that move never materialised as the Catalans were unable to afford the 24-year-old’s release clause.

La Real have no intention of selling Zubimendi, and he would only leave if said release clause, which is valued at €60m, is triggered. Arsenal could do this, as Ben Jacobs told CaughtOffside that the Spanish international pivot is a “possible option” for the Premier League side, although he ruled out any chance of Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni being signed.

“Links with Aurelien Tchouameni are wide of the mark. There has been no approach. Tchouameni wants to stay at Real Madrid, who also have no desire to sell.

“Martin Zubimendi is perhaps more possible in 2024. Arsenal wanted the Real Sociedad midfielder in January but there was no player buy-in and the La Liga club also didn’t want to sell.”

Zubimendi has stated on multiple occasions that he does not intend to leave Real Sociedad, so Arsenal could find it difficult to tempt him away from Donostia-San Sebastian.